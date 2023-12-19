TELL JULIAN: A visit to Sweet Monster Ice Cream

By Julian Teekaram and WPTA Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 3:28 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - 21Alive’s Julian Teekaram visited Sweet Monster Ice Cream this week, where “diets are meant to be broken.”

The unique shop features rolled ice cream, complete with all sorts of tasty toppings from marshmallows to Ferrero Rochers.

Owner Joey Lam and his wife say they have always dreamed of having their own small business. He says rolled ice cream is popular in many big cities and they wanted to bring it to The Fort.

“I think it’s a good experience for people, for the community,” Lam says. “Because not only are you getting like quality ice cream, but you’re able to see everything right in front of you.”

There are so many different flavor combinations, and yes, they do have a holiday menu!

For more information on the sweet shop, visit their website here.

