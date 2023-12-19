Teen charged with murder pleads to lesser charge in 16-year-old’s shooting death

17-year-old Elaysha Underwood
17-year-old Elaysha Underwood(Allen County Sheriff's Department)
By Corryn Brock
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 12:50 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A 17-year-old Fort Wayne girl pleaded guilty Tuesday to conspiracy to commit murder in the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old girl who died in August 2022 more than a month after being shot.

The plea agreement offered to Elaysha Underwood allows her to plead guilty to conspiracy to commit murder in exchange for a 20-year prison sentence. Prosecutors will also drop a murder charge and sentencing enhancement for using a gun to kill Le’Brishia Hobbs.

After the prison time is served, Underwood will be on probation for 10 years.

The agreement also specifies that Underwood will be required to provide information in connection to a Fort Wayne Police Department case and possibly testify against those prosecuted in the matter. She waives her right to be sentenced within 30 days of the agreement to ensure she complies with that provision and prosecutors have the right to rescind the offer if she does not fully comply in the other case.

Underwood was one of two teens charged in the case. Ja’Layah Brown, 17, was charged with conspiracy to commit murder and assisting a criminal but took a plea deal in March.

Brown pleaded guilty to assisting a criminal, a charge that carries a sentence of up to six years in prison, in exchange for providing information and assistance in connection to the case, including testifying against others.

Hobbs died after spending nearly 50 days in life-threatening condition.

Leading up to the shooting, Hobbs and Underwood were messaging each other and the defendant told the victim she was coming over to stay the night, court records show. Underwood was not let in, however, and became increasingly upset.

A witness in Hobbs’ home told police the victim went outside to talk to Underwood, court documents say. They heard Hobbs yell “Stop,” followed by a gunshot.

The witness said she was not concerned because Underwood was known to carry a gun and would often fire it into the air.

After Hobbs was found, police began surveilling Underwood and eventually pulled her over, court records show. They allegedly found a Ruger SR-22 with five rounds and another in the chamber under the front passenger seat.

