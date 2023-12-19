South Bend family files lawsuit after police allegedly raid wrong home

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - To serve, protect, and wreck?

A South Bend family is suing the police departments of South Bend and St. Joseph County for what they believe was a raid gone wrong.

Turns out there was no dangerous fugitive in the Hadley home on Calvert Street in South Bend in June of 2022 when police stormed the residence: Just a video game playing 15-year-old and the family cat.

“When the police surrounded the house, they ordered anyone inside to come out with their hands up, and Amy’s son did that and came right out,” said Attorney Marie Miller with the Institute for Justice. “They ended up taking him into custody even though they didn’t suspect him of any crime.”

The Institute for Justice is a not-for-profit firm that seeks to end abuses of government power.

The Institute shared the police body cam footage of the South Bend incident with 16 News Now.

Despite pleas that they had the wrong house, police wouldn’t take no for an answer. They believed that the fugitive was still inside. The home was searched from attic to basement.

“Swat team launched dozens of tear gas grenades; they used some flash bang grenades as well. Those left dents in the walls. They filled the entire house with noxious chemicals, making it uninhabitable for quite a while,” Miller explained. “They tossed furniture, looked in every nook and cranny of the house, pulled out drawers, looked in the oven in the refrigerator. Basically, ransacked the place.”

The lawsuit contends that the Hadley home was misidentified by police as being the source of the internet address the fugitive used while on social media.

The suit claims there was no connection between the family and the fugitive—other than the one created by officer error.

“Broke and destroyed a bunch of a person’s property, and they just want to leave, leave her to pay for it herself,” Miller said. “That’s just not right. It’s not right, and it’s not constitutional.”

Miller estimates the amount of the damage done to the home was in the $16,000 range. “This is not about trying to get rich, and some of the things that the police destroyed might not be high in value, in dollar value, but high in sentimental value. We’re talking about family photos that were destroyed by the tear gas, her children’s drawings, little mementos that were tossed out the window and destroyed. Those things, money can’t replace those.”

