Prosecutors move to revoke communication privileges for Fort Wayne murder suspect

They say he made jailhouses calls to interfere with witnesses
By Corryn Brock
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 1:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Prosecutors want communication privileges for a 26-year-old Fort Wayne murder suspect revoked after they say he tried to interfere with witnesses testifying against him.

In a petition that will be heard by a judge on Wednesday, prosecutors say Eric Underwood-McCarrol, charged with murder in the fatal shooting of 60-year-old Fort Wayne woman Joyce Moore, called and wrote to a friend who is set to testify at his trial. In those communications, Underwood-McCarrol allegedly told the man how he should testify and told him to call another witness expected to testify at the January trial.

In one call, Underwood-McCarrol told the man he would be sending him letters with what he should say when he testifies, court records show. Underwood-McCarrol told him to memorize the dialogue line by line, offering him money in exchange for his cooperation.

In another call, Underwood-McCarrol tells the man to contact a witness pretending to be a detective and tell her she no longer needs to speak at the trial, court documents say. He alludes to a letter sent to the man in which he gives further instructions on how to speak to the woman and what tone to use while talking to her.

Fort Wayne Police Detective Darrin Strayer recovered the letters Underwood-McCarrol allegedly sent to the man, court records show. He found that the letters gave great detail on how the man should speak to the other witness to tell her she was not needed at trial.

The letters also showed the detailed 29 points of testimony and evidence for the man, court documents say. Underwood-McCarrol allegedly told the man to say his phone was off the day of the killing “in a clear attempt to explain why his phone would not be of assistance in locating the witness on the day of the shooting.”

Prosecutors say the letters also showed evidence of Underwood-McCarrol attempting to introduce fabricated testimony from a witness who has said he has no personal knowledge about the crime, court records show.

“This fabricated evidence was clearly intended to be provided to investigators and/or provided at court proceeding relating to the charges in this matter in an attempt to obstruct justice or suborn perjury,” Allen County Deputy Prosecutor Jamie Groves wrote in the petition.

Groves is asking Allen Superior Court Judge Fran Gull to terminate all of Underwood-McCarrol’s communications, except to communicate with his attorney.

