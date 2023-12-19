Local librarian honored with national ‘I Love My Librarian Award’

ACPL’s Genealogy Director Curt Witcher was awarded for Outstanding Public Service.
ACPL librarian and genealogist Curt Witcher awarded one of ten national ‘I Love My Librarian’...
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 11:08 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A longtime librarian with the Allen County Public Library (ACPL) has received prestigious national recognition.

ACPL leaders announced Monday evening that librarian and genealogist Curt Witcher has been awarded one of ten national ‘I Love My Librarian’ awards for Outstanding Public Service.

Officials say Witcher is among nearly 1,400 exceptional librarians from academic, public, and school libraries nominated for their “expertise, dedication and profound impact” on their community.

Witcher serves as ACPL’s Director of Special Collections and the Genealogy Center Manager, overseeing the nation’s largest public genealogy research center that draws thousands each year.

Officials credit Witcher’s work in African American genealogy, Jewish genealogy, and Native American research in helping cultivate the comprehensive collection.

He has also supported the founding of local genealogy societies, built partnerships to make public domain portions of the center’s collection accessible online, and collaborated with college professors to build a literature and genealogy course.

All honorees of the national award are given a $5,000 cash prize as well as complimentary registration and a $750 travel stipend to the award ceremony in Baltimore. Witcher says he is gifting the money to the Genealogy Center’s gift fund.

The ceremony will be held at 6 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 19, and will be streamed live on YouTube, officials say.

To read more about ACPL’s genealogy center, visit their website here.

