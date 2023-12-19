Indoor pickleball courts opening next month

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A sport created nearly 60 years ago has been gaining in popularity and two businessmen in our area want to capitalize on that.

Pickleball courts have been popping up in 21 Country, but none indoors. That will soon change come January 2024 thanks to TK Herman and Scott Howard who now own Ace Pickelball Club in Fort Wayne.

Spiece Fieldhouse used to welcome thousands of people who once went to play basketball over the years. The previous owner of the building wanted out of the basketball business and even considered turning it back into a warehouse.

“There are some statistics out there for every tennis court that exists in the U.S. there are 15 tennis players. For every pickleball court that exists today, there are 250 players. So it’s extremely difficult to find places you can play and then having a place indoors is nearly impossible.”

Both owners tell us this sport brings all types of people together.

“I really think this will bring a community that Fort Wayne hasn’t really seen. I think it’s amazing. I’ve lived here over 20 years and I’ve seen nothing but countless victories and wins for the community and we want to make sure we are contributing to that.”

Owners hope to open in early January. Also, they want people to know this isn’t a membership-only center, they accept drop-ins as well.

CLICK HERE TO BE DIRECTED ACE PICKLEBALL WEBSITE.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.