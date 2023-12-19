Garrett man files lawsuit after workplace electrocution

GARRETT, Ind. (WPTA) - It’s been a grueling seven months for Steven Webb.

“I’ve got between third and fifth degree burns on 50 percent of my body,” Webb said.

Webb says, in May, he was working on a roof remodel job at M & S Steel Corp. on Railroad Street in Garrett.

That’s when, he says, he lifted a metal roof sheet that made contact with a powerline, electrocuting him.

“The worst part is, you know, the movements, driving,” Webb said. “More difficult there.”

He says the incident completely changed his life.

“I can’t enjoy playing with the kids anymore,” Webb said. “It’s just, I don’t know, daily things went downhill, I guess.”

Webb and his family feel this could’ve been prevented.

Webb filed a lawsuit in November against M & S Steel Corp., B. Graber & Sons, LLC, the city of Garrett and Indiana Michigan Power.

The lawsuit claims all parties failed to properly de-energize all powerlines near the building.

The city of Garrett filed this response December 8:

“This shouldn’t have happened,” Kerri Webb said. “The power should have been shut off.”

Webb’s mom, Kerri, says she’s heartbroken to see what her son is going through.

“It was horrible the way he looked,” Kerri Webb said. “It was horrible. I’ll never get that image out of my head.”

Steven knows he has a long journey ahead of him, but says he’s focused on keeping his spirits high.

“I just got to keep going, you know,” Webb said. “You can’t stop now. Got a long life to live, got to be thankful for what I’ve got.”

21Investigates reached out to all parties named in the lawsuit and they all declined to comment.

