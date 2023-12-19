Fort Wayne murder suspect extradited, being held in Allen County Jail

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A Kentucky man wanted in connection with a Fort Wayne murder has been extradited and is at the Allen County Jail.

Tommy Gray, 21, is believed to be the man who shot and killed 26-year-old Keelin Woods of Chicago while working construction at the Red Roof Inn on Dec. 9. Gray was arrested and held in Louisville Kentucky before his extradition. He faces murder and attempted murder charges in the fatal shooting, as well as a sentencing enhancement for using a gun.

At least 20 ServePro employees from Chicago and Louisville were involved in a fight before the shooting, according to a probable cause affidavit written by Fort Wayne Police Detective Geraud Bartels. Shortly after the fight, Gray allegedly fired a round into the air before chasing Woods and his brother near the storage pods on the property.

Woods’ brother told police Gray fired at him and missed before shooting at Woods and striking him, court records show. He then fired several more rounds.

The victim’s cousin told police he ran up to Gray to confront him after the shooting and hit him in the head with a rock, court documents say. Gray was knocked to the ground and struck repeatedly with the rock before several other unnamed members of the Chicago ServePro crew also allegedly struck Gray with rocks and crowbars.

Woods’ cousin said he was able to disarm Gray and attempted to shoot him with the gun, but it jammed.

Gray then fled the scene, striking several cars as he drove away, court records show. An initial hearing in the case is scheduled for Wednesday at 8 a.m.

WATCH OUR PREVIOUS REPORT HERE:

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.