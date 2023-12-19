Fort Wayne man found guilty of two counts of child molestation

By Corryn Brock
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 6:01 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A 35-year-old Fort Wayne man was found guilty of two counts of child molestation after a bench trial Tuesday.

Ruben Rodriguez now faces up to 62 years in prison, after Allen Superior Court Judge David Zent found him guilty of both counts.

Rodriguez was charged two years ago in December after a child came forward and said he had been abusing her since she was seven years old and that it had gone on for about a year, according to a probable cause affidavit written by Allen County Sheriff’s Officer Calvin Yates.

At the time she reported the abuse, the girl said the most recent assault was two days earlier.

