Fort Wayne dog missing for 13 days rescued, returned

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A 10-year-old chihuahua was found and returned to her family after being missing for 13 days.

A citizen saw the dog, Daphne, stuck in a window well at Fort Wayne Water Filtration and an officer was able to rescue her, Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control shared on social media Tuesday.

“We cannot imagine how scared she must’ve been,” the post reads.

But, the organization says, she was quickly identified because of her ID tag and microchip.

Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control offers free ID tags and $15 microchips. Learn more about their offerings here.

