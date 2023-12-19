City offices to close in recognition of Christmas, New Year’s Day

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - City leaders are giving residents a heads up about upcoming closures to City of Fort Wayne offices.

The offices will be closed on Monday, December 25, and Tuesday, December 26 in recognition of Christmas. The offices will again be closed on Monday, January 1, in recognition of New Year’s Day.

Officials say residential garbage and recycling will not be picked up on Christmas or New Year’s Day, and the collection schedule will be pushed back one day on those weeks, with Friday collections taking place on Saturday.

City offices will resume regular business hours on Wednesday, December 27, and Tuesday, January 2.

