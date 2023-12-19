City offices to close in recognition of Christmas, New Year’s Day

City of Fort Wayne
City of Fort Wayne(WPTA)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 12:10 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - City leaders are giving residents a heads up about upcoming closures to City of Fort Wayne offices.

The offices will be closed on Monday, December 25, and Tuesday, December 26 in recognition of Christmas. The offices will again be closed on Monday, January 1, in recognition of New Year’s Day.

Officials say residential garbage and recycling will not be picked up on Christmas or New Year’s Day, and the collection schedule will be pushed back one day on those weeks, with Friday collections taking place on Saturday.

City offices will resume regular business hours on Wednesday, December 27, and Tuesday, January 2.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Todd Samra
Former Fort Wayne music teacher sentenced to 10 years for explicit conversations with ‘decoy’
FILE
DeKalb County judge dismisses criminal case following ‘serious misconduct’ by chief deputy prosecutor
Traffic backed up along I-69 as crews respond to two crashes near Goshen exit
Country Heritage Winery
Country Heritage Winery to close downtown Fort Wayne location
Fort Wayne receives 154-year sentence for molesting two girls
Convicted sex offender receives 154-year sentence for molesting two girls

Latest News

ACPL librarian and genealogist Curt Witcher awarded one of ten national ‘I Love My Librarian’...
Local librarian honored with national ‘I Love My Librarian Award’
The Rescue Mission will serve its second largest holiday meal Christmas Eve from noon to 3 p.m.
The Rescue Mission to distribute 4,000 free meals to families in need for Christmas
Country Heritage Winery
Country Heritage Winery to close downtown Fort Wayne location
Veterans National Memorial Shrine And Museum seeking funding for new memorials
Veterans National Memorial Shrine And Museum seeking funding for new memorials