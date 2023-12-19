Businesses react to possible downtown outdoor drinking area

Fort Wayne City Council will look at the proposed ordinance at their meeting Tuesday night
If approved, Fort Wayne would become the fifth city in Indiana that have established a designated outdoor refreshment area.
By Ashton Hackman
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 6:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne City Council is set to look at a proposed ordinance at their Tuesday night meeting which would establish a Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area, or “DORA,” in downtown Fort Wayne.

An Indiana law, which went into effect over the summer, outlines the requirements cities must meet to enact a Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area. Cities are not allowed to have more than seven designated refreshment areas within the city limits.

Several local vendors have already applied to be a part of the potential outdoor drinking area. JK O’Donnell’s located on Wayne Street, are among the eleven businesses listed as applicants in the city ordinance.

If approved, Fort Wayne would become the fifth city in Indiana that have established a designated outdoor refreshment area. Currently, Lawrenceburg, Kirklin, Shelbyville, and Yorktown are the only municipalities in the state with their own approved DORAs.

Management says that they are excited for the business this will draw to the downtown area.

“For us, we’re really excited,” JK O’Donnell’s Manager Sean McCarthy said. “Obviously for the consumer basis of this, it’s a no brainer. It’s a win-win situation.”

Several businesses along The Landing, including Mercado, Papi’s Pizza, Gnometown Brewing, and Nawa, have also submitted applications to participate in the Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area.

Be Better Hospitality, which will soon own several restaurants at the landing, shared similar excitement on the possible change.

“Our philosophy is wanting to push the boundaries of the food and beverage scene for Indiana, and I think this is another one of those facets that get’s us on board with other communities and bigger states bigger cities we’ve seen similar policies go enact,” Trevor Scovel, with Be Better Hospitality said.

Council meets for the final session of the year Tuesday night. If the ordinance does not get a vote, it will get pushed to the new year.

