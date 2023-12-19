Amazon’s donation to Fort Wayne Community Schools

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Amazon made a special delivery to enhance the Fort Wayne Community Schools’ annual “Gift Wrapping Event” earlier today.

Christian Perez Mora, coordinator for their Families in Transition program, plans this event each year. She sees many families struggle all year round, but the holidays present an even greater challenge - which is why she looks forward to this day during the Christmas season.

“We are serving over 1300 homeless students a year, and as of right now we have about 1100, so any support we can get from the community is extremely helpful… this job requires a lot of giving back throughout the year with basic necessities, so it’s really nice to have one day where we’re giving a little extra”

This year, that little extra was a lot of extra with Amazon’s presence. The company donated $50,000 worth of items from different wish lists – complete with toys, clothes and technology.

Amazon’s contribution didn’t stop there, as employees from local warehouses volunteered to come in and help wrap hundreds of presents.

The gifts are being wrapped until the end of this week and the program hopes to start handing them out as soon as possible.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.