Amazon’s donation to Fort Wayne Community Schools

Amazon made a special delivery to enhance the Fort Wayne Community Schools' annual "Gift Wrapping Event" earlier today.
By Meg Roessler
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 6:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Christian Perez Mora, coordinator for their Families in Transition program, plans this event each year. She sees many families struggle all year round, but the holidays present an even greater challenge - which is why she looks forward to this day during the Christmas season.

We are serving over 1300 homeless students a year, and as of right now we have about 1100, so any support we can get from the community is extremely helpful… this job requires a lot of giving back throughout the year with basic necessities, so it’s really nice to have one day where we’re giving a little extra”

Christian Perez Mora, Families in Transition Coordinator

This year, that little extra was a lot of extra with Amazon’s presence. The company donated $50,000 worth of items from different wish lists – complete with toys, clothes and technology.

Amazon’s contribution didn’t stop there, as employees from local warehouses volunteered to come in and help wrap hundreds of presents.

The gifts are being wrapped until the end of this week and the program hopes to start handing them out as soon as possible.

Prosecutors move to revoke communication privileges for Fort Wayne murder suspect
21Alive News at 6
Fort Wayne murder suspect extradited, being held in Allen County Jail
Person injured in fire on city’s southeast side
‘You won’t take my son’ | Fort Wayne mom fights to keep disabled adopted son from being deported
