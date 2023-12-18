What is lake effect snow and how does it form?

Outlining the process of lake effect snow formation and what locations usually experience the greatest impacts from it.
By Brian Barrett
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 5:01 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (21Alive) - One thing that many in the Great Lakes region are no strangers to is lake effect snow, but some may wonder what ingredients are necessary for its formation?

First off, there needs to be a temperature difference between the lake and the land to allow wind to blow.

Lake effect snow lake v. land temperature (WPTA)
Lake effect snow lake v. land temperature (WPTA)(WPTA)

Wind direction is a key element to lake effect snow formation because it has to blow parallel to the lake’s orientation, and this usually occurs when winds come from the north/north westerly direction.

Colder air then can push over relatively warmer waters, lifting moisture, and producing clouds.

Cold air over warmer water (WPTA)
Cold air over warmer water (WPTA)(WPTA)

These clouds carry precipitation, which move off Lake Michigan and head inland where lake effect snow falls.

The highest impacts from lake effect snow bands usually occur in our far northwestern locations in counties like Noble, Dekalb, and Steuben and other places usually receive lesser impacts.

Lake effect snow (highest and lowest totals)
Lake effect snow (highest and lowest totals)(WPTA)

Lake effect snow is usually hit-or-miss in nature, meaning some places see a brief period of snow, while others can experience sunshine.

This phenomenon usually occurs in the fall and early winter when there is the largest difference in temperature between the lake and land.

