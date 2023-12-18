Two killed in Plainfield burglary, police say

PLAINFIELD, Ind. (WPTA) - Police in central Indiana say they are investigating after two people were killed during a burglary Monday morning.

According to WTHR, Plainfield police say the incident happened at a home along Grevillea Lane, near Moon and Miles roads.

Reports say the Hendricks County Coroner’s Office confirmed two adults died in the incident. One of whom lived at the home, but the second did not.

Additional information surrounding the investigation has not yet been released.

This story will be updated as soon as more information is available.

