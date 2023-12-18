Traffic backed up along I-69 as crews respond to two crashes near Goshen exit

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Crews are responding to two separate crashes in the southbound lanes of I-69 Monday morning, police say.

Officers say the crashes happened in the southbound lanes of the interstate near the Goshen Road exit. Police say one vehicle was involved in the first crash and two vehicles are reportedly involved in the second.

At this time, officers say they are not aware of any serious injuries.

This story will be updated as soon as more information becomes available.

