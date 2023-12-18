The Rescue Mission to distribute 4,000 free meals to families in need for Christmas

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Rescue Mission will serve its second largest holiday meal Christmas Eve from noon to 3 p.m.

Last Christmas, more than 3,500 meals were served to individuals and families facing food insecurity and homelessness, according to a news release from the organization. The Rescue Mission is serving more than three times the usual number of individuals for this time of year.

They anticipate that number will grow because of cold weather conditions and economic challenges. Participants can receive up to three meals.

“We have seen an increased need for our services within our community. Homelessness and food insecurity are not new issues but we have seen a rise throughout the year and expect as much to continue with colder weather and economic conditions. Our community members are feeling the effects of limited access to resources, financial inflation and homelessness,” said Pastor Thomas McArthur, President and CEO of The Rescue Mission. “We served over 3,800 meals for Thanksgiving last month and predict this holiday meal will exceed that number.”

