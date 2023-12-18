The Rescue Mission to distribute 4,000 free meals to families in need for Christmas

The Rescue Mission will serve its second largest holiday meal Christmas Eve from noon to 3 p.m.
The Rescue Mission will serve its second largest holiday meal Christmas Eve from noon to 3 p.m.(unsplash.com)
By Corryn Brock
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 2:05 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Rescue Mission will serve its second largest holiday meal Christmas Eve from noon to 3 p.m.

Last Christmas, more than 3,500 meals were served to individuals and families facing food insecurity and homelessness, according to a news release from the organization. The Rescue Mission is serving more than three times the usual number of individuals for this time of year.

They anticipate that number will grow because of cold weather conditions and economic challenges. Participants can receive up to three meals.

“We have seen an increased need for our services within our community. Homelessness and food insecurity are not new issues but we have seen a rise throughout the year and expect as much to continue with colder weather and economic conditions. Our community members are feeling the effects of limited access to resources, financial inflation and homelessness,” said Pastor Thomas McArthur, President and CEO of The Rescue Mission. “We served over 3,800 meals for Thanksgiving last month and predict this holiday meal will exceed that number.”

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Future radar 12/18/2023
First Alert Forecast: Snow showers impact 21Country on Monday
Traffic backed up along I-69 as crews respond to two crashes near Goshen exit
Country Heritage Winery
Country Heritage Winery to close downtown Fort Wayne location
Lake effect snow showers and strong winds make for a wintry start to the workweek.
First Alert Forecast: Strong winds, scattered snow
A toy drive in southern New Jersey initially began as a joke about the self-checkout at a...
Man turns fake Walmart ‘party’ Facebook post into massive holiday toy drive

Latest News

Country Heritage Winery
Country Heritage Winery to close downtown Fort Wayne location
Veterans National Memorial Shrine And Museum seeking funding for new memorials
Veterans National Memorial Shrine And Museum seeking funding for new memorials
It is the height of the holiday season, and one Fort Wayne man is finding ways to spread the...
PIXEL PERFECT: Fort Wayne man’s Christmas light display doubles as charity drive
FWACC seeking donations as part of nationwide ’Taylor Swift Challenge’
FWACC seeking donations as part of nationwide ’Taylor Swift Challenge’