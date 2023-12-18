POLICE: Man, woman killed in murder-suicide at Plainfield home

By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 10:10 AM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
PLAINFIELD, Ind. (WPTA) - Police in central Indiana say they are investigating a murder-suicide Monday morning.

According to WTHR, Plainfield police say the incident happened at a home along Grevillea Lane, near Moon and Miles roads. Officers say they were first called to the home around 3:30 a.m. for a reported burglary.

Officers say they arrived and found two people dead, a woman who lived at the home and a man who knew the woman. WTHR reports police say three teenagers were inside the home at the time and were not injured.

The department is expected to make an official statement Monday afternoon.

This story will be updated as soon as more information is available.

