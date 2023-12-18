Miss Indiana 2023 preparing for Miss America in January

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Miss Indiana 2023 is preparing for Miss America 2024 with a sendoff event that took place Sunday afternoon.

Cydney Bridges is your Miss Indiana 2023. She graduated from Carroll High School and earned a nursing degree from Huntington University. She now works at Riley Hospital for Kids in Indianapolis.

On Sunday, Cydney held a send-off event for the Miss America pageant at the downtown public library. She got to show off her dresses, practice her talent, and have a day dedicated to her accomplishments. Cydney tells 21 Alive News she is super excited for January.

“I am feeling calm. I have been doing pageants for a while, but I’ve never competed in Miss America. You only get to do that once. I just believe that I have had amazing people rally behind me. I have an amazing village. People that love me and support me, that’s all I need. So title or not title I feel extremely blessed and I am at peace with whatever happens.”

Miss Indiana’s journey to Miss America will begin January 6, 2024.

