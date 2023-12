FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Komets came out firing to a 5-0 lead over the Utah Grizzlies, before cruising to a 6-3 win on Sunday night at the Memorial Coliseum.

The Komets swept the three-game weekend and will next travel to Iowa for a three-game series with the Heartlanders that begins this Thursday night at 8:05 p.m.

