Indianapolis pro-LGBTQ+ Catholic organization celebrates Pope’s approval of blessings for same-sex couples

By Corryn Brock
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 6:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A pro-LGBTQ+ Catholic organization in Indianapolis is celebrating Pope Francis’ approval of blessings for same-sex couples.

The radical change in Vatican policy allows for the blessing of same-sex couples so long as the rituals do not resemble marriage.

Danielle Wiese, member of Catholic Allies, a non-profit organization advocating for the expansion of spaces safe for LGBTQ+ people in the Catholic Church, said she is excited to see the change. She said the “huge shift” in policy puts blessings in a different light.

“It goes into redefining blessings as something that should be accessible to all people and reminds us that we’re all sinners yet we’re all still worthy of receiving blessings,” Wiese said.

