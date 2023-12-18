Indiana National Guard soldiers, airmen won’t pay state income tax starting with 2023 returns

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb sits down to eat with members of the Indiana National Guard Nov. 15,...
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb sits down to eat with members of the Indiana National Guard Nov. 15, 2023, at Camp Simba in Kenya. Source: Governor Eric Holcomb's Office(WAVE News)
By Corryn Brock
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 1:50 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Hoosier National Guardsmen will no longer pay state income tax beginning with their 2023 tax returns.

The exemption applies to all Hoosier Guardsmen, which includes traditional members, military technicians and full-time National Guard soldiers and airmen, according to a news release from the Indiana National Guard.

National Guard members are allowed a deduction from adjusted gross income for wages earned from their military service, including service for National Guard state active-duty missions and federalized overseas missions, according to the Indiana Department of Revenue. The exemption also includes wages earned as a dual-status military technician, someone who works full-time for the National Guard and must serve in the National Guard for that employment.

Exemptions do not apply to non-dual-status technicians or independent military contractors, according to the release. They also do not apply to wages earned from employment outside of military service.

The Indiana legislature passed the military exemption bill, House Bill 1034, in April and Gov. Eric J. Holcomb signed it into law May 1.

“By completely phasing out state taxes on military veteran retirement in 2022 and eliminating the state income tax for Hoosier Guardsmen in 2023, Indiana continues to demonstrate our state’s enduring appreciation for the exemplary women and men who serve our local communities, state and nation in the Indiana National Guard,” Holcomb said.

Maj. Gen. Dale Lyles, Indiana’s adjutant general, said he is grateful for the governor and legislature’s support for the change.

“Soldiers and airmen in our many uniquely rewarding careers will enjoy the additional benefit of keeping more of what they earn while serving our state and nation,” Lyles said.

More information about the change can be found here.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

Todd Samra

Former Fort Wayne music teacher sentenced to 10 years for explicit conversations with ‘decoy’

Updated: moments ago
|
By Corryn Brock
A former School of Rock teacher was sentenced to 10 years in prison after he believed he was communicating with a 13-year-old girl but actually spoke with members of the organization Bikers Against Predators.

Crime

Fort Wayne receives 154-year sentence for molesting two girls

Convicted sex offender receives 154-year sentence for molesting two girls

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Corryn Brock
He was found guilty of five counts of child molestation by a jury in November. Jurors also found he was a repeat sexual offender.

News

Fort Wayne receives 154-year sentence for molesting two girls

Convicted sex offender receives 154-year sentence for molesting two girls

Updated: 2 hours ago

Community

The Rescue Mission will serve its second largest holiday meal Christmas Eve from noon to 3 p.m.

The Rescue Mission to distribute 4,000 free meals to families in need for Christmas

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Corryn Brock
The Rescue Mission is serving more than three times the usual number of individuals for this time of year.

Latest News

Crime

FILE

DeKalb County judge dismisses criminal case following ‘serious misconduct’ by chief deputy prosecutor

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
Court documents show a DeKalb County judge dismissed a domestic battery case last week, accusing the chief deputy prosecutor of serious misconduct in the case.

News

Two killed in Plainfield burglary, police say

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

Battle of the Badges

American Red Cross kicks off 29th annual Battle of the Badges in Fort Wayne

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Samantha Condra
The 29th annual Battle of the Badges started in Fort Wayne today, December 18th, and lasts until December 23rd.

News

American Red Cross kicks off 29th annual Battle of the Badges in Fort Wayne

American Red Cross kicks off 29th annual Battle of the Badges in Fort Wayne

Updated: 6 hours ago

Community

Country Heritage Winery

Country Heritage Winery to close downtown Fort Wayne location

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
After just over a year of welcoming customers in downtown Fort Wayne, Country Heritage leaders have announced the urban store is closing.

News

Linda Likes It: Riley Kid Dominic Priester

Updated: 7 hours ago