Former Fort Wayne music teacher sentenced to 10 years for explicit conversations with ‘decoy’

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A former School of Rock teacher was sentenced to 10 years in prison for child solicitation after he believed he was communicating with a 13-year-old girl but actually spoke with members of the organization Bikers Against Predators.

Todd Samra, 54, of Fort Wayne first came to the attention of police after members of the nonprofit, whose purpose is “taking action against online child predators,” confronted the music teacher in Whitley County, according to a probable cause affidavit written by Indiana State Police Officer Andrew Mills. They told police Samra had been messaging a decoy from the organization, who had identified themselves as a 13-year-old girl named Aliyah, about performing sex acts.

Samra told police in an interview soon after being confronted by the Bikers Against Predators members that he was scared to meet with “Aliyah” because he didn’t know if she was a child or not because he works with 13-year-olds and knows how they talk and write, court records show. Chat logs between Samra and the decoy included sexually explicit conversations.

In one message, Samra told “Aliyah” he was happy she chose him because he wouldn’t harm her.

Whitley County Prosecutor D.J. Seiler said while he discourages people who are not law enforcement officers from attempting to confront suspects, he could not turn his back on evidence that a crime was committed. Seiler said he encourages parents to be cautious of their children’s social media use and who they are in contact with.

Samra will spend two years on probation after his prison sentence. Once out, he will be required to register as a sex offender.

