DeKalb County judge dismisses criminal case following ‘serious misconduct’ by chief deputy prosecutor

The prosecutor accused the judge of being biased, disparaged the defense lawyer, and attempted to influence the Defendant’s actions
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 1:09 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - Court documents show a DeKalb County judge dismissed a domestic battery case last week, accusing the chief deputy prosecutor of serious misconduct in the case.

Records show Auburn man Skylar Gibson was facing one count of domestic battery stemming from an incident on Sept. 9, 2022. Court documents say Gibson got into a fight with another man in front of his four children and wife, claiming the man was having relations with his wife.

Then on Dec. 14, the day Gibson was set to stand trial in the case, his attorney Stephanie Hamilton filed a motion to dismiss the charge.

Hamilton said in the filing that Chief Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Robert J. Hardy contacted Gibson’s wife to discuss her testimony. The attorney says Hardy disparaged her during the conversation, calling her a “childish b****” when referencing other witness testimony and the decision to hold a jury trial.

Hamilton also wrote that Hardy told Gibson’s wife Hamilton was on probation for an OWI charge, threatening to put footage of the alleged incident on Facebook to “destroy her private practice”. She said Hardy then claimed Judge Squiller favored her and that the two had “an inappropriate relationship.”

The filing then says Hardy told the wife to change her testimony because if her husband pleaded guilty, he’d only receive “30 days home detention” because of the judge’s bias. Hardy then allegedly said if Gibson lost the trial, he’d be taken into custody and he would request a one-year sentence.

Hamilton said these comments to Gibson’s wife are a violation of Indiana Rule of Professional Conduct 8.2.

She also said Hardy’s interactions with the wife were “intentional and deliberate attempts” to destroy the attorney-client relationship, putting Gibson in “grave peril.” She says Hardy’s comments may have also tainted the woman’s testimony and Gibson’s decision to testify on his own behalf.

Hamilton points to the dismissal of a criminal charge as an “extreme remedy” to the grave peril Gibson was placed in, requesting that the court dismiss the charge.

Judge Squiller then responded to the filing, saying the Court finds the “uncontradicted testimony” of Gibson’s wife to be credible.

He said Hardy did indeed commit serious misconduct as laid out in the document below, and ordered the case dismissed.

