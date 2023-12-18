Country Heritage Winery to close downtown Fort Wayne location

Country Heritage Winery
Country Heritage Winery(Provided)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 10:43 AM EST
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - After just over a year of welcoming customers in downtown Fort Wayne, Country Heritage leaders have announced the urban store is closing.

Country Heritage opened its downtown store in November of 2022 inside the Ash Skyline Plaza, accompanying DeBrand Fine Chocolates.

But the sweet pairing didn’t last long as officials with the winery posted on Monday morning that its last day of operation at the downtown store will be on Sunday, Dec. 31:

Leaders say they will continue their ventures in LaOtto and Nashville, Indiana.

READ MORE: Country Heritage Winery teases opening of distillery

