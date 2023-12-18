Convicted sex offender receives 154-year sentence for molesting two girls

By Corryn Brock
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 3:19 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A 35-year-old convicted sex offender received a 154-year sentence Monday for molesting two girls, 11 and 12 years old, in 2018.

Terrance King of Fort Wayne was found guilty of five counts of child molestation by a jury in November. Jurors also found that King is a repeat sexual offender.

Monday afternoon, Allen Superior Court Judge David Zent sentenced King to the maximum number of years for each of his charges. King also received an additional 10 years in prison for being a repeat sexual offender.

Court records show King was sentenced to four years for attempted child molesting in 2007 after pleading guilty.

In 2011, King was cited for failing to possess identification as a “sexually violent predator.” In 2016, he was cited once again for failing to register as a sex offender.

Both charges were eventually dismissed.

In 2017, King pleaded guilty to failing to register as a sex offender and was sentenced to six months in prison.

In King’s most recent case, the two victims came to their mother about the abuse last year, according to a probable cause affidavit written by Fort Wayne Police Detective Miranda Lasley. The girls said the abuse had been ongoing for two or three years.

Court records show King was offered a plea agreement the week before his trial but declined it.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

Todd Samra

Former Fort Wayne music teacher sentenced to 10 years for explicit conversations with ‘decoy’

Updated: moments ago
|
By Corryn Brock
A former School of Rock teacher was sentenced to 10 years in prison after he believed he was communicating with a 13-year-old girl but actually spoke with members of the organization Bikers Against Predators.

News

Fort Wayne receives 154-year sentence for molesting two girls

Convicted sex offender receives 154-year sentence for molesting two girls

Updated: 2 hours ago

Community

The Rescue Mission will serve its second largest holiday meal Christmas Eve from noon to 3 p.m.

The Rescue Mission to distribute 4,000 free meals to families in need for Christmas

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Corryn Brock
The Rescue Mission is serving more than three times the usual number of individuals for this time of year.

News

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb sits down to eat with members of the Indiana National Guard Nov. 15,...

Indiana National Guard soldiers, airmen won’t pay state income tax starting with 2023 returns

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Corryn Brock
The exemption applies to all Hoosier Guardsmen, which includes traditional members, military technicians and full-time National Guard soldiers and airmen.

Latest News

Crime

FILE

DeKalb County judge dismisses criminal case following ‘serious misconduct’ by chief deputy prosecutor

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
Court documents show a DeKalb County judge dismissed a domestic battery case last week, accusing the chief deputy prosecutor of serious misconduct in the case.

News

Two killed in Plainfield burglary, police say

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

Battle of the Badges

American Red Cross kicks off 29th annual Battle of the Badges in Fort Wayne

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Samantha Condra
The 29th annual Battle of the Badges started in Fort Wayne today, December 18th, and lasts until December 23rd.

News

American Red Cross kicks off 29th annual Battle of the Badges in Fort Wayne

American Red Cross kicks off 29th annual Battle of the Badges in Fort Wayne

Updated: 6 hours ago

Community

Country Heritage Winery

Country Heritage Winery to close downtown Fort Wayne location

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
After just over a year of welcoming customers in downtown Fort Wayne, Country Heritage leaders have announced the urban store is closing.

News

Linda Likes It: Riley Kid Dominic Priester

Updated: 7 hours ago