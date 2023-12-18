Convicted sex offender receives 154-year sentence for molesting two girls

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A 35-year-old convicted sex offender received a 154-year sentence Monday for molesting two girls, 11 and 12 years old, in 2018.

Terrance King of Fort Wayne was found guilty of five counts of child molestation by a jury in November. Jurors also found that King is a repeat sexual offender.

Monday afternoon, Allen Superior Court Judge David Zent sentenced King to the maximum number of years for each of his charges. King also received an additional 10 years in prison for being a repeat sexual offender.

Court records show King was sentenced to four years for attempted child molesting in 2007 after pleading guilty.

In 2011, King was cited for failing to possess identification as a “sexually violent predator.” In 2016, he was cited once again for failing to register as a sex offender.

Both charges were eventually dismissed.

In 2017, King pleaded guilty to failing to register as a sex offender and was sentenced to six months in prison.

In King’s most recent case, the two victims came to their mother about the abuse last year, according to a probable cause affidavit written by Fort Wayne Police Detective Miranda Lasley. The girls said the abuse had been ongoing for two or three years.

Court records show King was offered a plea agreement the week before his trial but declined it.

