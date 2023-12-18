American Red Cross kicks off 29th annual Battle of the Badges in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The 29th annual Battle of the Badges started in Fort Wayne today, December 18th, and lasts until December 23rd.

If you donate you’ll be asked to vote for your favorite first responder group between Allen County Fire and Allen County Law Enforcement.

To donate, make an appointment at RedCrossBlood.org and use sponsor code “fwbattle”. You can also call 1-800-733-2767 or download the Red Cross Blood Donor App.

The Red Cross says the winter holiday season is one of the most challenging periods for them to collect and maintain a good amount of blood supply

Below are the locations and their times:

American Red Cross Fort Wayne Donation Center (1212 E. California Road)

Monday, Dec. 18th, 7:00 a.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 19th, 11:00 a.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 20th, 11:00 a.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 21st, 8:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 22nd, 7:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 23rd, 6:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.

Lutheran Hospital Blood Donation Center (7900 W. Jefferson Blvd., Suite 107 - in the South Lobby of Lutheran Hospital)

Monday, Dec. 18th, 12:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 19th, 12:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 21st, 10:30 a.m. - 6:30 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 22nd, 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 23rd, 6:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.

