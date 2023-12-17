Volunteers lay wreaths on veterans’ graves in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Volunteers spent Saturday afternoon honoring fallen veterans.

Hundreds of handmade wreaths were placed on the graves of veterans at Lindenwood Cemetery.

It was just one of the cemeteries in 21 Country participating in National Wreaths Across America Day.

At each grave, volunteers would read the veteran’s name and place the wreath. A brief service was held in the chapel to remember those during the holidays.

We’re told there were more than 800 wreaths laid yesterday.

