PFW basketball explodes in second half to complete 86-63 win over Bethune-Cookman

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (11-1) fought back from a slight early deficit to, ultimately, dominate an 86-63 win over Bethune-Cookman on Saturday night at the Gates Center.

Northrop grad Jalen Jackson led PFW with 17 points.

The Mastodons program-best start will be put to the test with a road meeting against Pittsburgh (8-3) at 7 p.m. on Wednesday night.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.