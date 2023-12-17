PFW basketball explodes in second half to complete 86-63 win over Bethune-Cookman

By Chris Ryan
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 4:21 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (11-1) fought back from a slight early deficit to, ultimately, dominate an 86-63 win over Bethune-Cookman on Saturday night at the Gates Center.

Northrop grad Jalen Jackson led PFW with 17 points.

The Mastodons program-best start will be put to the test with a road meeting against Pittsburgh (8-3) at 7 p.m. on Wednesday night.

