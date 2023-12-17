Pet spa hosts ‘Biscuits with Santa’ event

By WPTA Staff, Taylor Williams and Samantha Condra
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 9:19 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Santa made a special visit to Fort Wayne Saturday, to find out what our four-legged friends wanted for Christmas.

It was part of the annual ‘Biscuits with Santa’ event at Rub a Dub Dub Dog Grooming Spa located on Illinois Road.

The event gave dogs and their owners a chance to sit down with Santa and bark about their Christmas Wishlist. Pups also got a free picture with the big man himself.

Organizers estimate that more than 300 dogs and their owners attended the event.

Topping the Christmas list for the pooches, more treats.

