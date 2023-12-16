New trail wheelchairs making state parks more accessible for all

By Kara Porzuczek
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 11:00 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - For those with physical disabilities, being able to go on hikes with friends and family is now becoming accessible. Chain O’Lakes is one of seven Indiana state parks to receive a grant for all-terrain wheelchairs on their property.

“The tires can compress and go over any twigs or roots or rocks that you encounter on the trail,” says Interpretive Naturalist Carolynn Cornhill.

Though the chair is able to put up with many conditions, the park has created trails approved for chair use to ensure safety of those operating it.

“Part of Indiana State Parks mission is ‘Helping people create memories naturally’ and this is just an awesome way that we are able to do that,” explains Cornhill.

Using the chair is free of charge, and in order to reserve a time slot, all you have to do is call the headquarters of Chain O’Lakes.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

