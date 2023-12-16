Indiana State Police investigating fiery crash in Steuben County

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - Indiana State Police (ISP) is investigating a fiery crash Friday night on I-69 in Steuben County.

According to a release, police say around 5:30 p.m. first responders were called to a fiery crash involving two vehicles. They also say it was under the overpass bridge for the eastbound lanes leading to the I-80/90 Toll Plaza.

When crews arrived on the scene they found two semi-tractor/trailers on fire; one was completely in flames and the other with heavy damage.

The Fremont Fire Department worked to extinguish the fire while getting the driver from the other semi-truck.

According to the preliminary investigation, Bakhodir Tursunov of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania was driving his semi when he experienced a medical emergency and pulled his vehicle over to the right shoulder of I-69.

Police then say after Tursunov pulled his semi over, another semi driven by Jovan Brookshire of Fort Wayne did not move over for Tursunov’s vehicle, and Brookshire then crashed into the back of the pulled-over semi-truck.

The pulled-over semi then caught fire and Brookshire’s semi stopped in the right lane of I-69 with Brookshire injured and trapped inside. Police say when Brookshire was extracted from the truck he had serious but non-life threatening injuries and was taken to a Fort Wayne hospital.

During the investigation and cleanup, Northbound I-69 was completely shut down for approximately six hours.

Trooper George Youpel’s investigation report says Brookshire was cited for two infractions, which allege he was following too close and that he failed to move over for a vehicle displaying flashing hazard lights.

This is an ongoing investigation.

