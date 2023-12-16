Heartlands Sings puts on their annual 'Spirit of Christmas' concert at the Allen County Courthouse

By Kara Porzuczek
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 9:58 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Angelic voices ran through the Allen County Courthouse Friday night as Heartland Sings held their annual ‘Spirit of Christmas’ concert. This is their 10th year putting on the event which has become a tradition.

The group sang classics like ‘Silent Night’, but also originals by Maestro Robert Nance.

“But not Jingle Bells. It’s not that kind of pop concert. It really is meant to highlight the most tenants of this holiday season, like joy, hope, love and peace,” says Nance.

Heartland Sings is a nonprofit whose mission is to change lives through song. Those who attend the event each year says it’s always one to remember.

“It’s a really cool community event. Especially because we don’t really get to often take part in enjoying this beautiful space in the courthouse. Often you only come here for negative associated events. So, it’s really great to come here for a positive thing and really enjoy this space,” explains attendee Jozelynn VanderHorst.

If you missed tonight’s performance, don’t worry, because a recording of it will air on 21 Alive on Christmas morning at 6 A.M. You can also see two more performances tomorrow at 3 P.M. or Sunday at 3 P.M.

