Tip to NCMEC leads to second child pornography arrest this week

Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.(NCMEC)
By WPTA Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 11:45 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - Police in Indiana are again crediting a citizen tip for leading to an arrest regarding the possession of child pornography.

Indiana State Police say on Thursday, detectives arrested a 35-year-old Mentone man for possession of obscene material involving children.

They say the investigation started when a tip was received from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC). Officers say the tip led to a search warrant being served at a home along West Wood Duck Drive in Mentone.

There, police say they arrested David Ellenberger for the possession of child pornography.

On Thursday, the Fort Wayne Police Department announced the arrest of 23-year-old Diego Elisha Velasquez for the same offense after a tip was received from NCMEC.

“The Indiana State Police encourages Hoosiers to report online exploitation, solicitation, and enticement-type crimes against children to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC). The NCMEC website can be accessed through the ICAC Task Force website,” leaders wrote.

You can access that website here.

WATCH: 23-year-old facing child pornography charges following citizen tip, police say

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

Fort Wayne man sentenced to 3 years for fatal hit-and-run, may not serve full sentence in prison

Fort Wayne man sentenced to 3 years for fatal hit-and-run, may not serve full sentence in prison

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Corryn Brock
The defendant's license will be suspended for six years.

News

Fort Wayne Philharmonic performs ‘Holiday Pops’ for the first time at PFW.

Fort Wayne Philharmonic performs ‘Holiday Pops’ for the first time in new venue

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
The Fort Wayne Philharmonic began its popular Christmas performances at a new venue for the first time in nearly 50 years.

News

Elizabeth Malstaff

Westville Correctional Facility employee accused of smuggling synthetic marijuana into prison in her wig

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WNDU.com
Elizabeth Malstaff, 62, is charged in LaPorte Circuit Court with Level 5 felony trafficking with an inmate.

News

21Investigates: Scam Tracker -- Artificial Intelligence Voice Cloning

Updated: 2 hours ago

Latest News

News

21Investigates: Scam Tracker -- Artificial Intelligence Voice Cloning

21Investigates: Scam Tracker -- Artificial Intelligence Voice Cloning

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Tylor Brummett
Scammers are finding ways to use AI, including what’s called voice cloning.

News

21Alive Morning New

Liz Braden's Friday morning forecast

Updated: 7 hours ago
21Alive Morning New

News

People beam flashlights into patients' rooms at Lutheran Hospital

Community Members come together to bring Holiday cheer to patients at Lutheran Hospital

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Kara Porzuczek
Lutheran Hospital patients given night full of lights and Holiday cheer.

News

Lutheran Hospital gives patients and their families holiday cheer

Updated: 15 hours ago

News

Samayah was always helping people the best she could. Now her mother wants others to help find...

Mother wants answers more than two years after daughter was killed in hit-and-run

Updated: 17 hours ago
Samayah was always helping people the best she could. Now her mother wants others to help find who killed her in a hit-and-run more than two years ago.

News

Four people were found dead inside this burned home in Jefferson County, Indiana.

Neighbors: things seemed ‘normal’ at house where three kids were killed

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Sean Baute
Neighbors who interacted with Briner on a regular basis said they’re shocked.