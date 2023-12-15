Tip to NCMEC leads to second child pornography arrest this week

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - Police in Indiana are again crediting a citizen tip for leading to an arrest regarding the possession of child pornography.

Indiana State Police say on Thursday, detectives arrested a 35-year-old Mentone man for possession of obscene material involving children.

They say the investigation started when a tip was received from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC). Officers say the tip led to a search warrant being served at a home along West Wood Duck Drive in Mentone.

There, police say they arrested David Ellenberger for the possession of child pornography.

On Thursday, the Fort Wayne Police Department announced the arrest of 23-year-old Diego Elisha Velasquez for the same offense after a tip was received from NCMEC.

“The Indiana State Police encourages Hoosiers to report online exploitation, solicitation, and enticement-type crimes against children to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC). The NCMEC website can be accessed through the ICAC Task Force website,” leaders wrote.

