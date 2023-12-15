Salvation Army making last push for donations, volunteers

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Christmas Day is just ten days away, and local charities like the Salvation Army are making their last minute push for more donations and volunteers.

“We are pushing in those final days to make sure we meet our goal,” Lieutenant Corp Officer Dena Smith told 21Alive News.

The organization hopes to raise $375,000 and say they are about halfway there. Leaders say the money goes towards feeding thousands of local families with meal kits.

“What we really need is those cash donations. When you see the kettle putting money in the kettles.”

Smith says that the impact their organization has on local families in need is immeasureable. “The response is overwhelming,” Smith said. “When people come and pick up their gifts, there’s lots of tears.”

One local man has made it an annual tradition to be a volunteer with the Salvation Army: “This is a good cause and what we’re doing it for,” says Tommie Richards, who has been a bell ringer for the Salvation Army for the last seven years. “[We’re doing it for the people throughout Fort Wayne and helping those in need,” Richards said.

Although the weather Friday afternoon wasn’t as cold as it has been in the past, Richards was still out spreading the warmth at Sam’s Club in Fort Wayne.

He says that helping others during the holidays is his way of giving back. “This is just a fun thing to do throughout the year and every year,” Richards said. “Every year if I can do it I’m gonna be right here and doing it.”

As for his secret for being dubbed the most passionate bell ringer in the Summit City--“It’s just me,” he said. “I’m a happy guy, and I love doing what I’m doing.”

If you would like to help by becoming a bell ringer, you can sign up at registertoring.com.

