Officials confirm dogs who attacked Warren man are still with owner

HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - We are learning more about what comes next in the court case surrounding a Warren dog owner whose dogs attacked a man and his canine last month.

On the night of Nov. 17, Tim Winters was walking his 4-year-old dog Daisy on a leash down an alley in the 600 block of North Main Street in Warren.

That’s when he says two pit bulls came out of their yard and attacked Winters and his dog. Winters says he was trying to save Daisy from one of the dog’s grips when the other bit him. He says the dog eventually let go of Daisy, but she was killed. Winters suffered injuries on his hands.

According to the police report, the dog’s owners lied to police about which of her three dogs was involved in the attack. Her dogs were also not current on their vaccines. Police say Anderson “recklessly failed to take reasonable steps to restrain her dog.” The report also states that the dogs were involved in another attack, and an officer described one of the dogs as “vicious.”

So where are the dogs now? Officials say they are still at home with their owner.

According to the Huntington County Prosecutor, the court will review the probable cause affidavit and then will decide whether to issue a summons to appear or a warrant.

That’s when an initial hearing will be set.

That hearing was set Friday, for Jan. 10 in Huntington County and a notice to appear was issued.

Officials say that any law enforcement officer or animal control agency can impound dogs that have bitten someone in violation of the statute. There is a procedure if the owner wants to prevent the disposition of the dogs.

21Alive has reached out to Anderson. At this time, she has not responded to our request.

