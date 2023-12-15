Hyde Brothers hosting midnight book sale Saturday into Sunday

Hyde Brothers
Hyde Brothers(Staff)
By Corryn Brock
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 4:02 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Hyde Brothers Booksellers, will host a midnight book sale Saturday night into Sunday for their night owl clients.

The sale will include 20% off on everything, free wrapped books for those wearing family-friendly Christmas gear and grab bags available for purchase.

Hyde Brothers Booksellers said they enjoyed the past midnight sales so much they wanted to have another.

“Over the years, we’ve heard numerous people say that they wished they could shop at the bookshop in the middle of the night,” the business said in its Facebook event listing. “Fortunately, we believe in wish fulfillment here at Hyde Brothers.”

The store will be open from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. The bookstore will not be buying or trading books during the event.

