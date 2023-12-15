Funeral services set for late Komets President

Michael Franke
Michael Franke(Fort Wayne Komets)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 4:26 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The visitation and funeral for the late Komets President and Co-Owner Michael Franke is set for Saturday.

Franke died Sunday after a long battle with cancer, leaders with the Fort Wayne Komets shared on Monday. He was 63 years old.

His visitation is set to begin at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 16, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, located at 518 East Dewald St. His burial is then slated to begin at 1 p.m. at the church.

During his 33 years as president, the Komets won 7 championships across five leagues—making them one of the most successful teams at any level of pro sports.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COURT DOCS: 20-person fight among ServePro employees led to Red Roof Inn shooting
COURT DOCS: 20-person fight among ServePro employees led to Red Roof Inn shooting
23-year-old Diego Elisha Velasquez
23-year-old facing child pornography charges following citizen tip, police say
Four people - a woman and three children - were found dead in a burning home in Indiana,...
A woman and 3 children found dead in a burning home appear to have been shot, authorities say
A picture of Daisy, who was killed after being attacked by two other dogs.
“I want my dog back:” Man hurt in Warren dog attack speaks out
Charles Sauge Blair
COURT DOCS: Bad energy, drama at party led to Tuesday morning shooting

Latest News

Leaders say the organization hopes to raise $375,000 this season and are about halfway there.
Salvation Army making last push for donations, volunteers
21Country - Huntington County Courthouse
Officials confirm dogs who attacked Warren man are still with owner
The organization hopes to raise $375,000 and say they are about halfway there. Leaders say the...
Salvation Army making last push for donations, volunteers
Hyde Brothers
Hyde Brothers hosting midnight book sale Saturday into Sunday