Funeral services set for late Komets President

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The visitation and funeral for the late Komets President and Co-Owner Michael Franke is set for Saturday.

Franke died Sunday after a long battle with cancer, leaders with the Fort Wayne Komets shared on Monday. He was 63 years old.

His visitation is set to begin at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 16, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, located at 518 East Dewald St. His burial is then slated to begin at 1 p.m. at the church.

During his 33 years as president, the Komets won 7 championships across five leagues—making them one of the most successful teams at any level of pro sports.

“Michael was the soul of our family and the Komets. Our family is deeply saddened and trying to cope with Mike’s passing. Komet hockey was a part of Michael’s life as a young boy. Becoming the Komets president was a lifelong dream he realized in the summer of 1990. Michael deeply loved his family, the Komets, and the Fort Wayne community. Michael was a good man, a loving husband, father, uncle, and brother. He is reunited with our mom, dad, brother Richard, sister-in-law Barbara, and cousin/brother Tommy Franke. Please keep his wife Teresa, daughter Katie, her husband Eric, and Micheal’s son James in your prayers. As our dad told us many times, nothing stays the same; things change, and we keep moving forward. We will move forward, but with heavy hearts.”

