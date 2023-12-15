Funeral services set for late Komets President
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 4:26 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The visitation and funeral for the late Komets President and Co-Owner Michael Franke is set for Saturday.
Franke died Sunday after a long battle with cancer, leaders with the Fort Wayne Komets shared on Monday. He was 63 years old.
His visitation is set to begin at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 16, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, located at 518 East Dewald St. His burial is then slated to begin at 1 p.m. at the church.
During his 33 years as president, the Komets won 7 championships across five leagues—making them one of the most successful teams at any level of pro sports.
Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.