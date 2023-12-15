Fort Wayne Philharmonic performs ‘Holiday Pops’ for the first time in new venue

By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 10:59 AM EST
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Philharmonic began its popular Christmas performances at a new venue for the first time in nearly 50 years.

Several Holiday Pops performances were canceled last year as the Fort Wayne Philharmonic Players’ Association navigated a monthslong strike. The musicians said they were working with management to get a wage increase to bring them back above pre-pandemic pay.

After an agreement was struck in May, the group announced they were moving their mainstage performances from The Embassy Theatre to the Auer Performance Hall at Purdue Fort Wayne. Leaders said the decision was made to avoid price hikes with tickets while “maintaining high-quality performances”.

The Holiday Pops shows will continue at PFW through the weekend. The performances feature festive contemporary favorites, themes from holiday movies, and Christmas classics.

Anyone interested in purchasing a ticket can do so here.

WATCH: Fort Wayne Philharmonic leaves Embassy Theatre after 47 years

