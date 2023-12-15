Fort Wayne man sentenced to 3 years for fatal hit-and-run, may not serve full sentence in prison

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A 28-year-old Fort Wayne man who pleaded guilty to leaving the scene after a fatal hit-and-run received a three-year sentence Friday morning, but he may not serve the full sentence in prison.

Joshua Reid pleaded guilty in September to leaving the scene of the crash that killed 28-year-old Andrew Follett. Follett was found near the intersection of Trier Road and Wyandotte Drive at about 3 a.m. Feb. 19 and pronounced dead at the scene.

Allen Superior Court Judge David Zent sentenced Reid to six years, with three years of the sentence suspended. Zent told Reid he could apply for a placement modification six months into his time in prison and possibly be moved to a community corrections program.

Reid’s license will be suspended for six years. No restitution was ordered, but the attorneys referenced an agreement outside of the criminal case that paid out restitution.

During Friday’s hearing, Reid said he believed he had hit a deer and continued driving. It didn’t cross his mind that it could have been a person until hours later, he said.

“I genuinely didn’t know I hit someone,” Reid said.

Allen County Deputy Prosecutor Adam Mildred said it doesn’t make sense to him that Reid thought he hit a deer. Mildred said he didn’t know why Reid didn’t stop but he knows Follett “was left for dead.”

Since the crash, Reid said he has thought about if the roles were reversed and his son was suddenly and tragically killed.

“It’s not something anyone should have to suffer,” Reid said.

Reid’s mother, sister and wife all spoke on his behalf at the hearing. They said he was a good father to his two children and strong support for all three women.

Reid is his son’s full-time caretaker, his family said, taking the toddler with a rare genetic condition to multiple therapies to help him achieve independence. He also assists with taking care of his blind mother, they added.

Clarice Reid, the defendant’s wife, asked Zent for leniency, saying she could not work full-time to support them financially and care for both of the children. She said her husband is a wonderful father and caretaker.

“He loves his family more than anything and we love him too,” Clarice Reid said.

Emily Purinton, Follett’s fiancée, told Zent she believed some prison time was necessary for justice to be served but said she thought spending some of the sentence in a community corrections program afterward would also be beneficial.

Purinton also spoke to Follett’s personality, saying he was her best friend.

“He changed my life when I met him,” she said.

Things haven’t seen the same since he died, Purinton added.

“Without him, I just feel like I’m lost,” she said.

