Community Members come together to bring Holiday cheer to patients at Lutheran Hospital

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Lights shined bright at Lutheran Hospital tonight as patients and people in the community exchanged flashlight beams to celebrate the Holiday season. Emergency vehicles were also there with their lights shining bright to show support.

“So, tonight’s all about the patients. So, the Holidays are always a very difficult time to be away from family, and although it can always be difficult to be a patient, it can be especially isolating during the Holidays. So, this is an opportunity for our community to give back and show how much we care for those who are separated from their families or homes during the Holidays,” says Chief Medical Officer Domenic Martinello.

Jennifer Norris-Hale founded the event six years ago and has been organizing it every year since.

“Well, every single year I leave with just a full heart because I hear so much good feedback from people who participated in the outside, but also just families who are on the inside,” explains Norris-Hale.

Madison Arnold has been coming with her family for the past five years and says it feels good to give back.

“It makes me feel really proud to be part of this. It’s something I haven’t heard of before coming to this event. So, it makes you feel prideful in what our community’s trying to do to bring joy to people during this time,” shares Arnold.

If you or someone you know wants to give back and help Lutheran patients, there are other ways.

“We’re always looking for volunteers in the health care community. So, anybody that ever wants to come out and be a hospital volunteer should contact our volunteer department. The other thing during these difficult times is, of course, donating blood,” says Martinello.

Tonight’s event was organized by Hope Harbors, Mission: Motherhood, Lutheran Hospital Network and Lutherans Childrens Hospital.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.