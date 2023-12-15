City council allows former Shaker Heights police officer to purchase K-9 Igor

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Shaker Heights City Council held a special meeting to consider whether to amend the city’s administrative code and allow the sale of police dogs, under certain conditions.

Members of the city council voted to allow K-9 Igor to be purchased by Ofc. Chad Hagan over a Zoom meeting at noon Friday.

Members said in the meeting that ownership will be transferred to Hagan Friday and that he may pick up the dog that day.

The city agreed to transfer ownership of the SHPD K-9 in return for funding of a replacement police dog and training for the dog and another officer through a police dog kennel.

Shaker Heights Police K-9 Igor had been stuck in a legal tug-of-war between the City of Shaker Heights and the only police partner he has ever known.

Hagan was ordered to turn the dog over to a kennel more than two weeks ago, and that’s where the dog that has lived with the officer for six years has been ever since.

Hagan worked as an police officer for Shaker Heights for nearly eight years and turned in his two-week notice on Thanksgiving because he had accepted another job that would save him significant travel time to and from work.

His wife, Danielle, told 19 News her husband offered the City of Shaker Heights $10,000 of their own money to purchase Igor, so the German Shepherd could continue to live at the only home he’s ever known.

Community members created a GoFundMe called Bring K-9 Igor Home and they’ve raised nearly $13,000.

They’re hoping the funds will help the dog’s handler with the purchase if it’s needed.

Holland & Muirden, Attorneys at Law, shared the following statement on behalf Chad Hagan, Jr. following the city council meeting on Dec. 15:

On behalf of Officer Chad Hagan, Jr. and his family, I am pleased to announce that Officer Hagan’s canine partner, Igor, will return home today thanks to the City of Shaker Heights’ willingness to work cooperatively to address this complicated matter and find a legal way to balance the desires of the Hagan family and the responsibilities of the City. In November, Officer Hagan informed Shaker Heights Police Chief Wayne Hudson that he would be resigning to take a position with another department to be closer to his family home. Officer Hagan’s goal was to find a way to be able to retain K-9 Igor with his family after his departure, knowing that the City also had a duty to protect the public interest and fulfill its legal and fiscal responsibilities. The City of Shaker Heights had a local ordinance that was identical to an Ohio state statute on the subject of officer-canine units. That law provides generally that upon the retirement of a canine, or the disbanding of an officer-canine unit, an officer may purchase his canine partner for one dollar. It further provides that a law enforcement officer who leaves a canine unit of a law enforcement agency while the police canine assigned to the officer is still fit for duty forfeits the right to purchase the animal for one dollar. Unfortunately, this law does not fully address situations like that of Officer Hagan and Igor. It does not explicitly authorize a city, including its Police Chief, to sell the canine and accept other compensation for the training of a new canine and officer. As law enforcement officers and public servants, the importance of compliance with these laws is understood by Officer Hagan, the City, and the Police Chief. The Shaker Heights Mayor, Council, and Chief Hudson supported amending the City’s ordinance in a way that allowed Officer Hagan to keep Igor and fully compensate the City. Officer Hagan, Igor, and the rest of the Hagan family are truly grateful for all of the support they received. The flood of support has, unfortunately, also included many truly disturbing racist and threatening comments, unwarranted personal attacks, and exaggerated and incorrect statements of fact. Some of those comments have been addressed directly to the City’s Police Chief and other City staff and officials. The Hagan family condemns these hateful and demeaning comments and implores these individuals to cease this conduct immediately. Officer Hagan has pursued Igor’s return to his family out of love for his canine partner, and any individual lending their support to this cause should act accordingly. Any suggestion that there is malice between the Hagan family and the City of Shaker Heights is false and misleading. Officer Hagan left the Shaker Heights Police Department on good terms and he respects the Chief and his fellow officers. Officer Hagan and his family are overjoyed that this has been resolved in a positive manner. Yours truly on behalf of the Hagan family, DanaMarie K. Pannella

The City of Shaker Heights also shared a statement on the resolution reached with the city’s former canine officer:

The new amendment of the City law provides that an SHPD officer who leaves the City’s canine unit while their canine partner is still fit for duty, may be permitted to take ownership of their canine upon providing sufficient compensation to the City for: the purchase of a replacement police dog; training for the dog and a police officer handler; and all associated costs, as determined by the chief of police and finance director of the City. When Officer Hagan became a canine officer in 2018, he agreed that the canine would remain with the City if he left City employment prior to the dog being retired from duty, pursuant to City and State law, and the rules for all canine officers in the SHPD. However, when he advised the Department he planned to leave the SHPD, he asked the City to allow him to purchase the police dog. As was communicated to Hagan at that time, because the dog is still fit for duty (as certified in October 2023), the City’s ordinance Section 141.07(d), prior to its amendment, did not allow the City to make this accommodation. City Council’s amendment to this ordinance, and an agreement between Hagan and City officials, enabled the City to transfer ownership of the dog to the former SHPD officer, even though the dog remains fit for duty, while also allowing the City to meet its fiduciary duties and fiscal responsibilities by being compensated for a replacement police dog and training. “We genuinely appreciate the love of animals that has inspired so many people from across the country and beyond to share their thoughts on this situation,” said Shaker Heights Mayor David Weiss. “Our ordinance, which reflects long-standing state law and was known to Officer Hagan, did not provide the authority to address situations when a police officer leaves the department in advance of the retirement of their canine. Today’s Council action to amend the ordinance enables the amicable resolution reached today.” Public reaction to this matter has included vilification of Shaker Heights Police Chief Wayne Hudson and other City officials. “In initially denying Officer Hagan’s request to purchase the police dog before the dog’s retirement, Chief Hudson was following the requirements of City and state law. The City has been working in good faith on this issue and it is unfortunate and disappointing that some people took this as an opportunity to post vile, racist, hate speech online directed at the City’s first Black chief of police,” the mayor said.

City council allows former Shaker Heights police officer to purchase K-9 Igor (Source: Holland & Muirden, Attorneys at Law) (Holland & Muirden, Attorneys at Law)

