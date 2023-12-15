City council allows former Shaker Heights police officer to purchase K-9 Igor

Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 12:27 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Shaker Heights City Council held a special meeting to consider whether to amend the city’s administrative code and allow the sale of police dogs, under certain conditions.
Members of the city council voted to allow K-9 Igor to be purchased by Ofc. Chad Hagan over a Zoom meeting at noon Friday.
Members said in the meeting that ownership will be transferred to Hagan Friday and that he may pick up the dog that day.
The city agreed to transfer ownership of the SHPD K-9 in return for funding of a replacement police dog and training for the dog and another officer through a police dog kennel.
Shaker Heights Police K-9 Igor had been stuck in a legal tug-of-war between the City of Shaker Heights and the only police partner he has ever known.
Hagan was ordered to turn the dog over to a kennel more than two weeks ago, and that’s where the dog that has lived with the officer for six years has been ever since.
Hagan worked as an police officer for Shaker Heights for nearly eight years and turned in his two-week notice on Thanksgiving because he had accepted another job that would save him significant travel time to and from work.
His wife, Danielle, told 19 News her husband offered the City of Shaker Heights $10,000 of their own money to purchase Igor, so the German Shepherd could continue to live at the only home he’s ever known.
Community members created a GoFundMe called Bring K-9 Igor Home and they’ve raised nearly $13,000.
They’re hoping the funds will help the dog’s handler with the purchase if it’s needed.
Holland & Muirden, Attorneys at Law, shared the following statement on behalf Chad Hagan, Jr. following the city council meeting on Dec. 15:
The City of Shaker Heights also shared a statement on the resolution reached with the city’s former canine officer: