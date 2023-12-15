21Investigates: Scam Tracker -- Artificial Intelligence Voice Cloning

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - You’ve probably heard a lot recently about artificial intelligence, or AI. Now, scammers are finding ways to use this new technology, including what’s called voice cloning.

Experts with the Better Business Bureau of Northern Indiana say a scammer only needs three seconds of audio to clone your voice.

One in ten people say they’ve been targeted and 15% say they know someone who’s been a victim.

The scammer will use the technology to send fake voicemails, or call the victim’s contacts, pretending to need money. They may even pretend to be a friend of one of your family members saying something has happened, like a they’ve been in a car crash, they’ve been robbed, or that their phone was lost or stolen.

BBB of Northern Indiana President Rick Walz says AI can be good, unless it gets into the wrong hands.

“We know AI can help us a lot,” Walz said. “We’re not suggesting people do not use AI. We use it here at the BBB. It’s a great tool, but we know there are criminal organizations and scammers out there working just as hard on illicit activities, as we are on legitimate activities.”

Here are some ways to avoid this scam:

Have a verbal codeword you can use with family members to know it’s them

Ask the source questions

Ask yourself: Does it actually sound like them? Would they ask this of you?

Think before you click and share

If you get scammed, here are some resources:

Do you have a scam you want us to look into? Reach out to 21Alive’s Tylor Brummett. You can send a message on Facebook or send an email to tylor.brummett@gray.tv.

