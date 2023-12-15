19-year-old sentenced to 5 years for aggravated battery in 2022 shooting

Detectives arrested 18-year-old Sheldon Ray Dobson, Jr. and charged him with aggravated battery.(Allen County Sheriff's Department)
By Corryn Brock
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 2:48 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A 19-year-old Fort Wayne man who pleaded guilty to aggravated battery after shooting a man last year was sentenced to five years in prison Friday morning.

Sheldon Dobson admitted to shooting a man near the intersection of Spatz and Senate Avenues in November 2022. When police arrived at the scene of the shooting, they found the victim suffering from life-threatening injuries.

Per his plea agreement, a sentencing enhancement for using a gun in the offense was dismissed.

Though Dobson is expected to spend at least a year in prison before being released, a note in his court records shows that a judge will consider a placement modification after he has spent a year in jail.

