Why one Fort Wayne mom says donating blood is “life-saving”

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Last October, life for the Kent family was flipped upside down.

That’s when Charles, who was eight at the time, was diagnosed with Leukemia.

“At first I thought I was dreaming for a second,” Charles Kent said.

Unfortunately, it was real life.

But for Charles’s mom Sarah, it felt like a nightmare and took some time to accept.

“We had a child life specialist come in and help us explain everything to him and to us, because when you first hear that word it’s scary,” Sarah Kent said.

Charles started receiving treatment instantly.

The family quickly found one treatment in particular made a huge difference: blood transfusions.

“I didn’t know how important it was to give blood until I saw that it saved my son’s life every time he got one,” Sarah Kent said.

Charles is back in school and still receiving treatment.

Sarah says blood transfusions are life-saving, but often, recipients have to wait a long time.

It’s because of that reason she encourages everyone to donate blood.

“If you have a choice to give blood, be brave and do it, because it matters,” Sarah Kent said. “Someone is going to need it.”

To see where you can donate blood near you, click here.

Charles has done something special while receiving treatment: he wrote a book.

It’s called My Childhood Cancer.

Charles says he wrote it to help other kids who receive a cancer diagnosis recognize its silver-lining.

The book is being published by the Make-A-Wish foundation.

Sarah says all proceeds will go to Just Neighbors to help support the homeless population in Fort Wayne.

