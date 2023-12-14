Wayne Trustee Office giving away free hams, turkeys Thursday morning

By Corryn Brock
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 9:25 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Wayne Township Trustee Office is giving away free hams and turkeys on Thursday morning beginning at 10 a.m.

Each household in Wayne Township is eligible for one free ham or turkey. They will be available while supplies last.

Those picking up a ham or turkey have the option of drive-thru or walk-up.

Those participating are asked to enter through the Art Museum driveway at 303 East Main Street.

