Veterans National Memorial Shrine And Museum seeking funding for new memorials

By Corryn Brock
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 3:18 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Veterans National Memorial Shrine And Museum announced efforts to fund two new memorials.

The memorials will represent Desert Storm/Desert Shield, Operation Iraqi Freedom, Operation Enduring Freedom and the Global War on Terrorism, the museum announced in its winter newsletter. They are meant to “honor all of those who have served in the Middle East conflicts for their country.”

“We must not forget those who served to support the war effort in the United States, veterans served away from their families across the globe who despite not being in direct combat still played essential roles in the War on Terrorism,” the newsletter reads.

Those who are interested in donating to the memorial can be made directly to the Veterans National Memorial Shrine And Museum with a note that the donation should be directly applied to the Middle East Memorials.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - The Tesla company logo shines off the rear deck of an unsold 2020 Model X at a Tesla...
Tesla recalls nearly all vehicles sold in US to fix system that monitors drivers using Autopilot
Amazon employees share concerns about safety at Fort Wayne facility
Amazon employees share concerns about safety at Fort Wayne facility
Fatal Shooting on Sherman Boulevard
Tuesday morning fatal shooting victim named
Four people - a woman and three children - were found dead in a burning home in Indiana,...
A woman and 3 children found dead in a burning home appear to have been shot, authorities say
Two people safe, two pets killed in early morning fire on city’s south side

Latest News

It is the height of the holiday season, and one Fort Wayne man is finding ways to spread the...
PIXEL PERFECT: Fort Wayne man’s Christmas light display doubles as charity drive
FWACC seeking donations as part of nationwide ’Taylor Swift Challenge’
FWACC seeking donations as part of nationwide ’Taylor Swift Challenge’
Kurt Girardot's Christmas display is more than just a dazzling display, it benefits local...
PIXEL PERFECT: Fort Wayne man’s Christmas light display doubles as charity drive
FILE PHOTO
City receives $5.6M Safe Streets and Roads for All grant