Veterans National Memorial Shrine And Museum seeking funding for new memorials

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Veterans National Memorial Shrine And Museum announced efforts to fund two new memorials.

The memorials will represent Desert Storm/Desert Shield, Operation Iraqi Freedom, Operation Enduring Freedom and the Global War on Terrorism, the museum announced in its winter newsletter. They are meant to “honor all of those who have served in the Middle East conflicts for their country.”

“We must not forget those who served to support the war effort in the United States, veterans served away from their families across the globe who despite not being in direct combat still played essential roles in the War on Terrorism,” the newsletter reads.

Those who are interested in donating to the memorial can be made directly to the Veterans National Memorial Shrine And Museum with a note that the donation should be directly applied to the Middle East Memorials.

