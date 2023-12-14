Neighbors: things seemed ‘normal’ at house where three kids were killed

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - On Tuesday, Dec. 12, four people were found dead inside a burning home just outside Madison, Ind.

Three of them were kids under the age of 12. Each of them were found with gunshot wounds as the house around them burned to the ground.

According to Indiana State Police, the fourth person inside was the children’s mother, 35-year-old Naomi Briner.

Investigators have not said who they believe is responsible for the shootings, but police don’t think there’s a threat to the public.

Neighbors who interacted with Briner on a regular basis said they’re shocked. She’s always been kind and never caused trouble.

Lori Brinson lives across the street. She spoke with Briner as recently as a week ago.

“It was about a week ago, I was going to check my mail. She was checking hers too and we talked for a while,” said Brinson. “Everything was normal.”

Brinson said she’s retired from Madison Consolidated Schools where she got to know the two youngest kids at Ryker’s Ridge Elementary.

She loved seeing the kids play in the front yard through the window in her kitchen and is heartbroken she’ll never see it again.

