Mother wants answers more than two years after daughter was killed in hit-and-run

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Samayah was always helping people the best she could. Now her mother wants others to help find who killed her in a hit-and-run more than two years ago.

Samayah Barker was 17 in 2021, coming back from a friend’s birthday party with her boyfriend, cousin and cousin’s boyfriend, when a car struck and killed her as well as injuring the three other teens. In the nearly three years since the crash claimed her life, Barker’s mother Rheanna Lee says she feels like she has fewer answers than she started with despite passing along seemingly important information to detectives and staying diligent with posting information about her daughter and the case.

The vehicle that hit the teens was left at the scene of the crash, the intersection of Lafayette Street and McKinnie Avenue, with significant damage to its front end. Lee says she was initially told processing the evidence would take time, but as time has passed the only updates she has gotten have been that there are no new details in the case.

Lee says she has passed information along to detectives and has been told by others that they have as well but nothing has come of it.

“We are not getting callbacks, we are not getting follow-ups,” Lee said. “And that, as a parent, or just as a person, is infuriating to me.”

“Why doesn’t my daughter’s life matter enough to follow up with these people and this evidence that we feel like we have?”

Though the lack of information can be discouraging, Lee said she will continue to push for justice. Barker was a lot of people’s “someone,” the person they could lean on, and Lee hopes answers will help bring peace to all of the lives her daughtered touched.

“So many people have been affected by both her life and her death,” Lee said. “And I just want someone, somewhere, in some way, to help us solve a crime that we feel is completely solvable.”

“We just don’t understand why it hasn’t been solved yet.”

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.