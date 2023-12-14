ISP Fort Wayne Trooper, K-9 ‘Knox’ complete training

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Indiana State Police Fort Wayne post has a new member.

On Wednesday, ISP leaders held a ceremony for the five new ISP Patrol K-9 Handlers and their new K-9 partners who just completed a 12-week training course. The training involved over 480 hours of instruction including obedience, tracking, apprehension of fleeing suspects, building searches, narcotics detection, and handler protection.

Trooper Adam Carroll of the Fort Wayne post was paired with K-9 Knox, a 1-year-old German Shepard mix from Poland. Carroll himself is a five-year veteran of the Indiana State Police and also a veteran of the United States Marine Corps.

The duo will mainly serve the Huntington County area, officials say, but K-9 teams regularly respond to calls across the entire Fort Wayne District.

“On behalf of Superintendent Carter and the entire ISP Family here at the Fort Wayne Post, we thank Trooper Carroll and his family for their commitment to this new K9 assignment, and we are very excited to welcome Knox to the Double Deuce!”

